Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656,118 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,606,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,781,000 after purchasing an additional 504,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

