HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 11.4%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 5,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 470,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
HUTCHMED Trading Up 9.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.