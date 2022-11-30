HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 11.4%

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating)’s stock price rose 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 5,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 470,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile



HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.



