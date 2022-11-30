IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 326,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $231.06 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

