Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 286,009 shares.The stock last traded at $35.65 and had previously closed at $35.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGO. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 827.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

