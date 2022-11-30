Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 286,009 shares.The stock last traded at $35.65 and had previously closed at $35.66.
A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGO. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
