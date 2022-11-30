Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 583,498 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $57.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
