Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 583,498 shares.The stock last traded at $56.01 and had previously closed at $57.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.