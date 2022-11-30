Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

