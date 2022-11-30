Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP Mark A. Maples sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $24,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark A. Maples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Mark A. Maples sold 250 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $15,565.00.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

