Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $22,054.02 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $22,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of INTA stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.75. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $29.29.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
