Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $22,054.02 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $22,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.75. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intapp by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

