Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 344,195 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,709.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 240,652 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 153,867 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

