Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 613,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 258,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 373,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

