Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $93.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.26.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

