Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

