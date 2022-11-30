Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 79,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 911.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2,269.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PSI opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.87. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

