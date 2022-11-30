Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 42.6% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 212,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 35.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 140,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

