Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,088,245 shares.The stock last traded at $146.38 and had previously closed at $147.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,466,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 45,972 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.