Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

