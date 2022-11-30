Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.30% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $969.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $61,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,780 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

