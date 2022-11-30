Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.