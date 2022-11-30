iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 864,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 39,557,918 shares.The stock last traded at $25.68 and had previously closed at $25.33.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 369.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares during the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 181.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 178,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,759,000 after purchasing an additional 314,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

