iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 87,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,017,428 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.05.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 466,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 157,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,598 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

