iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 66.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iStar by 1,242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 341,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 316,312 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Stock Performance

STAR stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $858.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About iStar

Several research firms have weighed in on STAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

