James J. Grogan Buys 400 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) insider James J. Grogan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.20 per share, with a total value of $24,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $111,249.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of UHALB stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

