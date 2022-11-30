Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,700 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.19) to GBX 5,800 ($69.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,311.54 ($63.54).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,977 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,035.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.44.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

