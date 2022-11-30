JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,659 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of Eastern Bankshares worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after acquiring an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 193,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $62,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.