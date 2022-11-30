JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 167,401 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.92% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $8,653,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,305 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

EWS stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

