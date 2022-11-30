JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 679,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.91% of First BanCorp. worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.
Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.
In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
