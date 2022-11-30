JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.80% of TTM Technologies worth $22,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 35.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.