JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.87% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $23,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 292,028 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,852,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

