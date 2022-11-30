KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 401,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,157,043 shares.The stock last traded at $15.21 and had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of -2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

