Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €650.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €650.00 ($670.10) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($536.08) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($582.47) price objective on Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($628.87) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($592.78) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €555.00 ($572.16) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of EPA KER opened at €552.60 ($569.69) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($238.51) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($430.31). The company’s 50-day moving average is €489.05 and its 200 day moving average is €503.96.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

