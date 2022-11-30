L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About L’Air Liquide

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($164.95) to €146.00 ($150.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($169.07) to €163.00 ($168.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($148.45) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.52.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

