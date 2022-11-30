L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
L’Air Liquide Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
