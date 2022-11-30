Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 165,864 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 229,270 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

