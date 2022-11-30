Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Lee Enterprises worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEE. Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 71.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

LEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

LEE opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

