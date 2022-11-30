LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,702.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726,423 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,969.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,301,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

