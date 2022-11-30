Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Life Storage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,230,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.