Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,236 shares.The stock last traded at $16.04 and had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 158.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after buying an additional 393,711 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.