Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,236 shares.The stock last traded at $16.04 and had previously closed at $15.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on LSPD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
