Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 22,726,423 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,739.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,726,423 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.24% of Amazon.com worth $2,552,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after buying an additional 17,091,671 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,969.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,301,054,000 after buying an additional 11,657,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after buying an additional 9,830,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $942.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.19.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

