Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 385,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,996,251 shares.The stock last traded at $1.38 and had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LU. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.