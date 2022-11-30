Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.