Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 288,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,115 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.55%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.