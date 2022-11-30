Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $85,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,317 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 220,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,214,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,593,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archrock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,076,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

