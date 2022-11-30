Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,701 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE OII opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other news, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

