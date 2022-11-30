Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 11,098 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

