Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,268,561 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $61.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magna International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Magna International by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 87.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

