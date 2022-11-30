Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 767,716 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

