Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $66.54

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.54, but opened at $64.09. Matador Resources shares last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 1,952 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.58.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 90.4% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

