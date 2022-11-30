Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel Sells 3,000 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.
Summit Hotel Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
