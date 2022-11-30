MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $889.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $888.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.60 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

