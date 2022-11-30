Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

